Antifa Bitten by Legal Watchdog

A California district judge has issued a rare legal smackdown of politically correct neo-Bolshevik agitators, thanks to determined efforts by watchdog group Judicial Watch.

By Donald Jeffries

A California U.S. district judge has awarded Judicial Watch $22,000 in legal fees emanating from a suit filed by an antifa organizer. Yvette Felarca, a Berkeley middle school teacher, and two co-plaintiffs were ordered to pay Judicial Watch’s attorney fees and litigation costs. The suit had attempted to stop Judicial Watch from obtaining information about Felarca’s activities.

Felarca holds a prominent position in the group By Any Means Necessary, which was founded by the Marxist Revolutionary Workers League. This outfit, in typical social justice warrior style, works feverishly to thwart speaking engagements they don’t approve of. Felarca is still awaiting trial for a 2016 incident where she and two others were charged with several crimes, including felony assault, while inciting a riot in Sacramento. She also was arrested for battery and resisting arrest during a 2017 confrontation with members of Patriot Prayer.

Felarca lost in the courts last year as well; in January 2018, a different judge ordered her to pay more than $11,000 in legal and court fees for her frivolous effort to obtain a restraining order against former head of the California Berkeley College Republicans Troy Worden. Worden had actually sued Felarca for $100,000 in damages, claiming he didn’t feel safe or comfortable on campus and called Berkeley “the place where America’s conservative youth are daily under threat of violence, lacking the support of the university administration, police, or city. The Free Speech Movement is dead, and the left has killed it.” Berkeley is ironically still associated in the minds of many with noble protests and radicals fighting for the right to speak out against those in power.

“This is a huge victory for Judicial Watch against antifa and the violent left,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “Ms. Felarca attacked Judicial Watch without basis and the court was right to reject her ploy to deny our ‘right to know’ because we don’t share her violent left views.”

The alternative right is fighting back legally against the aggressive authoritarianism of groups like antifa and Black Lives Matter. In January 2018, four individuals who came to UC-Berkeley to hear controversial conservative Milo Yiannopoulos lecture sued the city and the school for failing to protect them from violent leftists.

“In this case we had four innocent people who were not doing anything to provoke anyone,” said Bill Becker of the Freedom X law firm, an attorney representing the plaintiffs. “The problem was created by the campus administration, the UC Police Department, and Berkeley Police Department not doing their job to protect the public.”

A judge would later dismiss another lawsuit from a woman who was pepper sprayed during the violent protest that resulted in the cancellation of Yiannopoulos’s appearance. That suit was filed in late August 2017 by Larry Klayman and Freedom Watch against antifa, in Northern California’s U.S. District Court. Earlier, right-wing pundit Ann Coulter’s speech was also cancelled by the university after violent leftist protests.

The Felarca case represents an extremely rare legal victory for reason and common sense. High profile alt-right figure Mike Cernovich spoke frequently in 2017 about working with the FBI and hiring attorneys to launch lawsuits against antifa. Because the establishment “left” has lost its collective mind and clearly doesn’t believe in free speech, if any of these lawsuits winds up in a courtroom presided over by a “liberal” judge, it will be virtually impossible to win. Last October, Bethany Sherman, owner of a marijuana testing lab in Eugene, Ore., filed a defamation lawsuit against anonymous “anti-fascist” activists who tied her to white nationalists. They even began derisively referring to her as the “Weed Nazi.” One of the absurd allegations against Sherman leveled by Eugene antifa involved her supplying swastika-shaped cookies to gatherings celebrating Adolf Hitler’s birthday.

As a story about this case on “Oregon Live” admitted, “antifa groups, of which there are now dozens in the U.S., routinely publicize personal information of those they deem threats to people in their communities, a practice called doxing.” The left used to hold the right to privacy in great regard, but they appear to have abandoned every classical liberal tenet in a crusade to crush dissent and inflict their will upon others.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter members have been caught on countless videos physically assaulting those they disagree with, especially open Donald Trump supporters. It has not been generally publicized that the name antifa derives from a moniker used by the German Communist Party, as early as 1932. Much of the left today appears to believe that hitting and assaulting those who offend them is perfectly proper. The meme “punch a Nazi in the face” is popular with them, and they aren’t picky about how they define Nazi. The legal system must act appropriately to preserve our civil liberties.

