Accused Pedophile an Intelligence Asset?

Questions swirl around Jeffrey Epstein and his possible involvement in covert ops.

By S.T. Patrick

The story of Jeffrey Epstein is one that exudes salaciousness and sleaziness to its core, yet its tentacles are starting to reach into places even darker. This is not a story without its own covert operations and without its own ties to similarly eerie historical cases. While the mainstream and alternative media have done an incredible amount of reporting in a very short time, it is fair to wonder if Epstein will be put away or silenced before those tentacles reach the political, legal, and cultural nerve centers of America and beyond.

On Saturday, July 6, Epstein, 66, was arrested in New Jersey after flying back from Paris. Epstein was arraigned on charges that he sexually molested dozens of underage girls in Florida and New York. Epstein had been arrested before and in 2007 had made a lenient plea arrangement with federal officials in Miami. Alex Acosta, President Donald Trump’s former secretary of labor, was then the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida and negotiated that sweetheart deal with Epstein’s attorney, one-on-one.

Before Acosta resigned from the Trump administration, he was questioned by the media regarding the 2007 Epstein deal. Acosta squirmed around the question he was being asked: Was he told to show Epstein leniency because the billionaire was also connected to U.S. intelligence agencies?

Trump transition team members did ask Acosta about the Epstein deal in 2016. “Is the Epstein case going to cause a problem [for confirmation hearings]?” Acosta told the team that he’d “been told” to show Epstein some leniency. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Acosta told his interviewers.

According to prosecutors, Epstein was keeping “piles of cash” and a passport registered in a foreign country in a safe inside his $77 million Manhattan home. Interestingly, that passport contains a photo of Epstein but also includes a fake name. It had expired in the 1980s, but the residence stated on the passport was in Saudi Arabia. The Washington Post reported that Epstein was once a member of the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and had served on the board of the Rockefeller Foundation.

He was also manning financial deals with the Saudis, but how much of this was a front for intelligence? Epstein’s procurer-in-chief, Ghislaine Maxwell, is the socialite daughter of British publisher Robert Maxwell, who in 1991 died mysteriously after supposedly falling from his yacht. Before his death, Maxwell was tied to MI6, the KGB, and the Israeli Mossad. The British Foreign Office, in one official report, called Maxwell “a thoroughly bad character and almost certainly financed by Russia.”

Researchers who have long been in tune with the seedier sides of the elite recognize terms and phrases such as the Franklin Credit Scandal, the banned documentary “Conspiracy of Silence” (still available in poor quality on YouTube), Bohemian Grove, Cathy O’Brien’s book Trance-Formation of America, Jerry Sandusky and Penn State University, and recently, Keith Raniere, actress Allison Mack, and the NXIVM sex cult. All of these cases, films, books, and public figures were in some way related to the rampant sexual abuse of minors within the last 40 years. The Sandusky story has been the only one taken seriously by the mainstream media, until Epstein. Yet, there are still questions about how far the mainstream media will go to nail down the facts surrounding the richest and most powerful visitors to Little St. James, Epstein’s private island (pejoratively called “Pedophile Island”). The flight manifests show a veritable “who’s who” of the rich and powerful who traveled there on Epstein’s Boeing 727, dubbed the “Lolita Express.” Former President Clinton is said to have been on the manifest 26 times. How deep will this story be allowed to go?

Alleged victim Virginia Roberts has said on record that Epstein would “debrief her” after she had sex with his powerful acquaintances. He wanted “intimate and potentially embarrassing information” that could be used for blackmail purposes. It is possible that this purported intelligence aspect of Epstein’s illicit machinations dealt largely with using the plane and island as a “honeytrap,” a scheme by which beautiful women (or in these cases, underage girls) are used to lure powerful men and women into compromising positions, which are then recorded for the purposes of blackmail and/or political and financial advantage. This would not be the first such case; rumors of honeytraps run through the historical cases mentioned above, as well.

The conventional wisdom is that the global elites tied to Epstein are running scared, afraid the U.S. government will force Epstein to expose them in exchange for leniency (again). What appears more likely in this world where the elite protect their own is that any deal Epstein takes will be in exchange for his own silence, not for being forthcoming.

Epstein definitely has dirt on the overt and covert men and women who run the world in all fields of politics, law, banking, and entertainment. Epstein has the most intimate knowledge of the real lifestyles of the rich and famous. Now, how will he be allowed to use it?

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent 10 years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected] He is also an occasional contributor to TBR history magazine and the current managing editor of Deep Truth Journal (DTJ), a new conspiracy-focused publication available from AFP.